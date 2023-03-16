51.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 16, 2023
By Staff Report
Kenneth Stanley Lyjak, 75, passed away at home and went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023. Ken was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 15, 1947, to the late Chester and Lorraine Lyjak. He grew up in Roseville, Michigan, and later graduated from Western Michigan University. Ken worked as an engineer for IBM for over 30 years in Endicott, NY, Manassas, VA, and, finally, Raleigh, NC, before retiring to The Villages, Florida, in 2019.

He married his loving wife, Janet, in 1972 and began his family. Family meant everything to Ken. He is survived by Janet, his wife of over 50 years, his daughters Lori (Bill) and Erin, grandchildren Alison, Sydney, and Owen, a brother Daniel (Joyce), and his Meyer’s parrot, Bennett.

Ken enjoyed reading about history and visiting historical sites, woodworking, making home improvements, learning about and riding steam trains, collecting clocks, and attending social events. He treasured spending time with his family and friends, whether it was roller skating in his blue suede skates, going out to dinner, line dancing, playing pickleball, cruising around in his red golf cart, or dancing on the square. Ken was a caring man that was quick to help a friend or a family member in need. He will be greatly missed.

Celebration of Life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those that are able make a donation to Amedisys Foundation Compassionate Care Hospice at 304 LaGrande Blvd, The Villages, FL, 32159.

