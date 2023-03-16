Teen driving at 95 mph nabbed with felony amount of marijuana

A teen driving at 95 miles per hour was nabbed with a felony amount of marijuana.

Riley Tyne Cunningham, 19, of Summerfield, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on the Florida Turnpike at Mile Marker 303 and traveling at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “strong obvious odor” of “burnt marijuana” was detected. She admitted she had smoked marijuana in the vehicle about 24 hours prior.

Cunningham provided the officer with a medical marijuana card, but it had expired in November.

A search of the vehicle turned up three sandwich bags which contained a total of 33 grams of marijuana. In addition, a Simply Mints Peppermint container held seven white triangular edibles which were identified as edible THC.

Cunningham was arrested on felony charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was also issued a ticket for speeding. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.