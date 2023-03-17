Police hope to identify suspect raiding rooms at assisted living facilities

The Wildwood Police Department needs help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of burglarizing several residents’ homes/rooms at local assisted living facilities and/or retirement homes.

The subject being sought is described as black with black hair and brown eyes and about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has been seen wearing a blue mask. She has been driving an older silver Honda Accord.

“We urge our local facilities to please contact law enforcement if they see this individual approach their building,” the Wildwood Police Department said in a bulletin.

If you are able to identify this individual, reach out to Sergeant Clarkson at (352) 661-0888.