54.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...

Police hope to identify suspect raiding rooms at assisted living facilities

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Police Department needs help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of burglarizing several residents’ homes/rooms at local assisted living facilities and/or retirement homes.

The subject being sought is described as black with black hair and brown eyes and about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has been seen wearing a blue mask. She has been driving an older silver Honda Accord.

This woman is being sought by Wildwood police
This woman is being sought by Wildwood police.

“We urge our local facilities to please contact law enforcement if they see this individual approach their building,” the Wildwood Police Department said in a bulletin.

If you are able to identify this individual, reach out to Sergeant Clarkson at (352) 661-0888.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

We need restaurants and retail in the southern end of The Villages

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that restaurants and retail are needed in the southern end of The Villages.

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos