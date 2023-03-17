Susan Webster

Susan (Sue) Webster passed away March 16, 2023. Sue was born on October 8, 1950 to Henry Adams, Harriet Adams in Philadelphia PA. After graduating from Overbrook High School and Camden County College in South Jersey she received two degrees in Business and Nursing.

Sue worked as a secretary at Rutgers University. She went on to a career in Nursing, while dedicating time to raising her two Children Doug and Kelly.

After living in Coral Springs, FL and Pitman, NJ, Sue moved to The Villages, FL with her husband, Doug in 2005. They made many good friendships in their community. Sue enjoyed playing golf (2 holes in one) and pickleball.

She was preceded by parents and brother, Jim Adams.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 yrs, Doug; children: Doug (Aimee) Webster, Kelly (Wayne) Small; twin-sister, Joan (Jim) Hillen; sisters: Mary Kay (John) Ginter and Lynne Riseden; brothers: John (Sherry) Adams, and Paul (Tracy) Adams; sister-in-law, Brenda Adams and her adored grandchildren: Conrad, Beau, and Arlo Webster, Lauren, Marleigh, Olivia Small.

We remember Sue as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Donate by Phone: (800) 805-5856 or online at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)

A funeral mass will be held at a time to be determined at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside services will follow at Queen of Angels Catholic Cemetery 1901 Queen of Angels Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792.

Celebration of life Luncheon following the interment at The San Pedro center also at Queen of Angels.