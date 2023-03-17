80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...

Villager with severe respiratory illness demands answers on Ashland Pond

By Meta Minton

A resident who suffers from severe respiratory illness is demanding answers about what is taking place at the Ashland Pond.

Robert Miller of the Village of Ashland spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“It looks like a garbage dump,” Miller said of the normally scenic pond, which is a favorite of radio-controlled boat operators.

Ashland Pond has been drained for maintenance work but is being refilled
Ashland Pond had been drained for maintenance work, but is being refilled.

He described his respiratory challenges and the medicine he takes to control his problems and enable him to breathe. But breathing has been much more difficult because of the status of the pond, which began to be drained back in January.

“We currently keep our windows closed because of gases coming off the pond,” Miller said.

A representative of District Property Management said that after the pond was drained, it was determined that the pond needed additional work. Since that time, the liner of the pond has been repaired as well as some pipes.

The pond is being refilled and by next week should be back to its normal level for this time of year.

Supervisor Walter Martin, a resident of the Village of Ashland, noted that rumors have been flying about the status of the Ashland Pond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Embarrassed by our executive golf courses

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is embarrassed by the condition of the executive golf courses in The Villages.

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

Photos