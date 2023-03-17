Villager with severe respiratory illness demands answers on Ashland Pond

A resident who suffers from severe respiratory illness is demanding answers about what is taking place at the Ashland Pond.

Robert Miller of the Village of Ashland spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“It looks like a garbage dump,” Miller said of the normally scenic pond, which is a favorite of radio-controlled boat operators.

He described his respiratory challenges and the medicine he takes to control his problems and enable him to breathe. But breathing has been much more difficult because of the status of the pond, which began to be drained back in January.

“We currently keep our windows closed because of gases coming off the pond,” Miller said.

A representative of District Property Management said that after the pond was drained, it was determined that the pond needed additional work. Since that time, the liner of the pond has been repaired as well as some pipes.

The pond is being refilled and by next week should be back to its normal level for this time of year.

Supervisor Walter Martin, a resident of the Village of Ashland, noted that rumors have been flying about the status of the Ashland Pond.