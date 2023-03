Susan Sullivan of the Village of Sanibel got her second hole-in-one on March 7 while golfing at the Escambia Executive Golf Course.

She got the lucky ace at Hole No. 5.

“I was playing with three gentlemen I had never met before at the 8:05 a.m. tee time,” Sullivan said. “I think they were just as surprised as I was.”

Her first hole-in-one was last year on hole #4 at Sarasota.

