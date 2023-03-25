PWAC to review budget which includes golf course improvements

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is set to review a budget which includes golf course improvements.

PWAC members will gather for a special budget session at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. PWAC oversees common infrastructure and amenities south of County Road 466.

A request of $1.2 million has been made for improvements at the Pimlico Executive Golf Course. The course was built in 2003 and this would be its first renovation, which would include new greens, tees, fairway, bunker improvements and cart path repairs.

Another $1.5 million is being requested for renovation of the Pelican Executive Golf Course. It was built in 2004 and this would also be its first major renovation. The work would include new greens, tees, fairways, bunker improvements, cart path replacement and fix drainage/wet areas.

In addition, $200,000 is being sought for a bunker sand replenishing project at the Yankee Clipper Executive Golf Course and another $175,000 has been requested for a similar project at Southern Star Executive Golf Course.

Meanwhile, PWAC is feeling the pressure of higher costs. Electricity is up by 22 percent, natural gas is up 101 precent, janitorial services are up 20 percent, pool maintenance has risen by 10 percent, landscaping is up by 20 percent, exterior painting is up 70 percent and mill and overlay for roads is up 70 percent.