Saturday, March 25, 2023
VHS alum armed with pitchfork arrested after trashing home

By Staff Report
Nathan Michael Hearns
A Villages High School alum armed with a pitchfork was arrested after trashing a home.

Nathan Michael Hearns, 33, of Oxford, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Friday at a residence on County Road 227 where he had caused more than $3,000 in damage, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the resident reported that the former VHS football player had been found standing in his daughter’s room and was armed with a pitchfork. A television had been destroyed along with an X-box controller. The bedroom was in disarray with a dresser broken. In the laundry room, the washer and dryer had been pulled forward and it was not initially clear if they were still operational. Hearns had not been invited to the home and was not welcome.

The 2008 graduate of VHS, with a history of drug-related arrests, was arrested on multiple counts of burglary and a charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the $111,500 bond.

