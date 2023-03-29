Baby Great Horned Owl In The Village Of Fenney

This baby great horned owl was happy to watch as people stopped by the nest in the Village of Fenney to check on his development. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
