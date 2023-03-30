57.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 30, 2023
911 caller snaps photo of man exposing sexual organs at local hotel

By Staff Report
Christopher Michael Grant
A man was arrested after allegedly exposing his sexual organs at a local hotel.

A 911 caller reported that a homeless man, later identified as 48-year-old Christopher Michael Grant, was at the Microtel Inn & Suites parking lot on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday “in public view and had his penis exposed and was masturbating,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The 911 caller was able to take a photo of Grant and showed it to police.

The officer who wrote the arrest report noted that the Maryland native “was in a public place in a vulgar and indecent manner where he could be seen in public view.”

Grant was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

