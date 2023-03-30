Thomas R Cooper

2/17/1942 – 03/19/2023

On Sunday March 19th, Tom passed away peacefully at the age of 81. He graduated from South Hagerstown High School (1960), and retired from Mack Trucks (2005) after 45 years. He earned degrees from Hagerstown Jr College, Univ of MD (College Park), and Hood College; ran several Marathons; and traveled to France with Mack Trucks.

Tom enjoyed being with Joyce, his wife of 57 years (and who was his caretaker) and helping people- especially if they needed to have a retaining wall built. His grandchildren fondly remember his hearty laugh, his building sheds, cutting down trees, and raking leaves for them to jump in.

He is preceded in death by his father Clifford, mother Gladys, and sister Susan.

His survived by his wife Joyce, his brother Dennis and family Sharon and Dawn, his children Stacey and Tim, and grandchildren Ashlee, Sophia, Alec and Hugh.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we instead ask for donations to be made to the Cornerstone Hospice House Foundation (2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778); or Alzheimer’s Association of America (322 8th Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001- tax ID#91- 1792864). No memorial service will be held at this time. Instead, please raise a beer to Tom’s memory, and consider planting a tree (to replace the ones he cut down).