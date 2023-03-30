62.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 30, 2023
type here...

Thomas R. Cooper

By Staff Report
Thomas R Cooper
Thomas R. Cooper

Thomas R Cooper
2/17/1942 – 03/19/2023

On Sunday March 19th, Tom passed away peacefully at the age of 81. He graduated from South Hagerstown High School (1960), and retired from Mack Trucks (2005) after 45 years. He earned degrees from Hagerstown Jr College, Univ of MD (College Park), and Hood College; ran several Marathons; and traveled to France with Mack Trucks.

Tom enjoyed being with Joyce, his wife of 57 years (and who was his caretaker) and helping people- especially if they needed to have a retaining wall built. His grandchildren fondly remember his hearty laugh, his building sheds, cutting down trees, and raking leaves for them to jump in.

He is preceded in death by his father Clifford, mother Gladys, and sister Susan.

His survived by his wife Joyce, his brother Dennis and family Sharon and Dawn, his children Stacey and Tim, and grandchildren Ashlee, Sophia, Alec and Hugh.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we instead ask for donations to be made to the Cornerstone Hospice House Foundation (2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778); or Alzheimer’s Association of America (322 8th Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001- tax ID#91- 1792864). No memorial service will be held at this time. Instead, please raise a beer to Tom’s memory, and consider planting a tree (to replace the ones he cut down).

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Natives struggle with the tidal wave of The Villages

A lifelong Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to explain how The Villages has impacted the lives of those who were here “first.”

At what point did the winter visitors get priority for tee times?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase takes on the issue of full-time residents having trouble getting tee times.

Who determines who are the ‘outsiders?’

A 23-year resident of The Villages would like to know how you determine who are the “outsiders” at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

New buyers are being hoodwinked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says new buyers in The Villages are being hoodwinked.

Photos