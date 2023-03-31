Woman with long criminal history arrested with stun gun in glove compartment

A woman with a long criminal history was arrested with a stun gun tucked in her glove compartment.

Lisa Marie Walczak-Kendall, 55, of Wildwood, was driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday southbound on County Road 209 when she was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was aware Walczak-Kendall was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging with violating her probation on a fraud conviction.

During a traffic stop, a blue Sabre electronic energy weapon was found in the car’s glove compartment.

The Toledo, Ohio native, who also had been convicted in 2019 on a charge of grand theft in Marion County, was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

She was taken into custody and due to the probation violation, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.