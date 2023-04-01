Deep sinkhole opens up next to driveway at home in The Villages

A sinkhole has opened up next to a driveway at a home in The Villages.

The sinkhole was cordoned off with yellow tape and orange cones Saturday afternoon at the home in the 1300 block of Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas in the Village of Fernandina.

The sinkhole is reportedly 10 feet deep.

As Palm Sunday is being celebrated at churches this weekend, the latest sinkhole is reviving memories of the famous Buttonwood Heights sinkhole that opened up on the eve of Easter in 2014. That sinkhole was 60 feet deep and created a media stir with Orlando news media helicopters circling overhead.