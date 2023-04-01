82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...

Deep sinkhole opens up next to driveway at home in The Villages

By Staff Report

A sinkhole has opened up next to a driveway at a home in The Villages.

The sinkhole was cordoned off with yellow tape and orange cones Saturday afternoon at the home in the 1300 block of Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas in the Village of Fernandina.

A sinkhole has opened up next to the driveway at a home in the Bokeelia Villas
A sinkhole has opened up next to the driveway at a home in the Bokeelia Villas.

The sinkhole is reportedly 10 feet deep.

A view down into the sinkhole at the home in the Bokeelia Villas
A view down into the sinkhole at the home in the Bokeelia Villas.

As Palm Sunday is being celebrated at churches this weekend, the latest sinkhole is reviving memories of the famous Buttonwood Heights sinkhole that opened up on the eve of Easter in 2014. That sinkhole was 60 feet deep and created a media stir with Orlando news media helicopters circling overhead.

A sinkhole opened up on Easter weekend 2014 on Chalmer Terrace in the Buttonwood Heights neighborhood in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

School bus picking up child in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident reports a school bus picking up and dropping off a child.

Too much complaining!

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wishes Villagers would stop complaining.

Every country has smokers

A Village of Richmond resident responds to a resident who complained a smoker ruined a recent outing at Palmer Legends Country Club. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos