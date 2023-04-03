Friends and family remember Villager who found her voice in local performances

There were memories and tears, but in death — as in life — Liz Dorsett was celebrated with laughter and dance.

Dorsett’s remarkable upbeat and joyful spirit was alive and kicking Sunday at a “Celebration of Life” gathering in the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Nearly 300 people came for the tribute, hosted by her husband, George Dorsett.

Liz Dorsett, 65, died last week in her sleep, after returning home to The Villages following a week-long cruise. Last week she was scheduled to appear in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” and also sing with The Villages Pops Chorus.

Her tragic passing permeated the emotional celebration of her life. But at the end of the program, George Dorsett had a surprise for those in attendance.

“Liz loved music, doing goofy things and making people happy,” he said. “I want everyone to get up and dance. If you can’t get up, dance in your seats. If you can’t do that, just wave your hands. This is her favorite song.”

Suddenly, “We Are Family” began playing and a roomful of Liz Dorsett’s friends and relatives began to dance, smile, and laugh.

Her husband not only danced, he snaked his way through the crowd hugging friends, slapping hands and basking in the effervescent glow of his wife’s life.

“She loved entertaining; she loved songs and she loved her family,” George Dorsett told the gathering. “All week, people have been sharing with me, how much Liz touched their lives.”

The Dorsetts moved to The Villages from New England a couple of years ago. During that short time, she made a major impact. “Liz loved living in The Villages,” he said. “There were so many things to do and people to meet.”

She helped organize a group called “Villages Couples” for regular meetings and golf cart events. It started out with a few people near the couple’s home in the Village of Lynnhaven. Liz, with typical energy and drive, eventually built the group up to 300 couples.

“It started small and got to be a big thing; but that was Liz,” George said. She also organized singing gatherings for local friends called “Addicted to Love.”

“Liz wanted every opportunity to sing, and she wanted others to have the same chance,” George said.

Both of them were in bands back in New Hampshire. Liz would often sing at weddings with her band, while George played drums with his group.

They met one day, when George was setting up his drum kit on a local stage. Liz’s sister, Darleen Eaton, wanted the two of them to get together and set up a meeting at a club. “You’ve got to meet my sister,” she told him.

Liz arrived early, sat at a table, and kept watching George set up the drums. “I saw her, but I didn’t know she was the one I was supposed to meet. I thought I had a date with someone else that night.”

Eventually, they got together and their romance blossomed. They were together for 22 years. “It was like our love was meant to be,” he said. “Liz was always beautiful and I wanted to share my life with her.”

Both had come out of previous relationships. Liz had four daughters: Carolyn Camacho, Valerie Sargent, Jamie St. Armand and Candace Lord, along with 15 grandchildren.

“I will always love her,” said Carolyn Camacho of her mother. “Her spirit lives within me and my children. And I can feel a lot of love in this room.”

Candace Lord echoed those feelings. “My mom touched and changed so many peoples’ lives. I believe life is eternal and this is just one small moment in the eternity of our lives.”

Janice Berry, Liz’s mother also spoke and told how Liz was a rambunctious child who could speak and sing by the age of 2.

“She could talk then, and she never stopped talking,” Berry said. “She liked everybody and couldn’t sit still.”

Sue Schuler met Liz Dorsett while singing with the Villages Pops Chorus. Schuler was working with her during rehearsals for “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“She was a good person and a joy to be around,” Schuler said. “I’m so happy I got to know her and I’m going to miss her.”

George Dorsett surveyed all the people whose lives were touched by his wife.

“Liz taught me the power of love and compassion. She wanted the best for everyone.”

Now, Liz Dorsett’s legacy continues in many different ways.

“She always wondered what her legacy would be,” her husband said. “For me, the people in this room are her legacy. You are here because of Liz. Thank you for all the joy you have brought to our lives.”

There were tears, but George Dorsett was smiling when he said those words – just the way Liz would have wanted it.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.