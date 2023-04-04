New CVS to be built directly across from Walgreen’s in The Villages

A CVS Pharmacy planned for the southwest corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road in Wildwood will be across the street from the Walgreen’s Pharmacy at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the project at a meeting Tuesday of the city Planning and Zoning Board.

The 14,871-square-foot pharmacy on 2.1 acres will have a drive-up lane and 60 parking spaces.

An existing CVS Pharmacy is Wildwood is on the northwest corner of Main Street (U.S. 301) and State Road 44. Access to that pharmacy is limited by its location at the busy intersection.

Other area CVS pharmacies are located on County Road 466 in The Villages and along U.S. 27/441 in Lady Lake and Leesburg.

With corporate offices in Rhode Island, CVS is one of the largest drugstore chains in the nation and a main competitor of Walgreen’s.