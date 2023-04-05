Waterfront Inn switches to new software platform after struggling with previous system

The Waterfront Inn has switched to a new software platform after admittedly struggling with its previous system.

Stayntouch, a global leader in providing cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, this week announced a new partnership with The Waterfront Inn.

“Our idea of great hospitality starts and ends with southern charm, and we want to help our guests immerse themselves in the beauty that Florida has to offer. Before Stayntouch, we dealt with a legacy on-premise platform that was very restrictive in its usability, learnability, and integrations. With Stayntouch PMS, we can train new staff in just hours, and it has been extremely easy for our staff to learn and operate the platform. Even more importantly, our employees have the flexibility they need to prioritize our guests as soon as they enter our doors and deliver more meaningful interactions,” said Jeff Johnsen, general ganager at The Waterfront Inn.

Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry. The platform offers booking services and payment management.

“We’re excited to have partnered with The Waterfront Inn to help them make the transition from a burdensome on-premise system to one that is powerful and easy-to-use. We’ve specifically designed our platform to be easy for new hires to learn during onboarding, and provide additional learning opportunities through our extensive knowledge base and on-demand learning resources. The Waterfront Inn is a perfect example of how hoteliers can deploy a flexible and intuitive system to enhance their employees’ potential and their guests’ experience,” said Priya Rajamani, vice president of Implementation and Support for Stayntouch.