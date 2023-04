This particularly handsome gopher tortoise, which Florida has designated as a threatened species, was seen at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve on the move while munching on tender green shoots and flowers in its path. No doubt, he is getting ready to Celebrate April 10th which has been recognized annually as Gopher Tortoise Day in the State of Florida. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

