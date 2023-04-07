73.3 F
The Villages
Friday, April 7, 2023
Convicted felon with gun nabbed on DUI on I-75 in Sumter County

By Sponsored Story
Vernon Postell
Vernon Postell

A convicted felon with a gun was nabbed on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A 911 caller reported a vehicle traveling Wednesday night on I-75 that swerved into other lanes of travel and struck a semi, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy stopped the vehicle which was driven by 49-year-old Vernon Lamonde Postell of Tampa. The vehicle had damage to the front right fender. Lamonda advised the deputy he had a pistol loaded with five rounds. It appeared he had been drinking.

Postell struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .377 and .346 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed that Postell has had multiple revocations and suspensions of his driver’s license due to previous convictions for driving under the influence.

Postell was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $35,000.

