Friday, April 7, 2023
Unwelcome visitor arrested at Microtel Inn & Suites

By Meta Minton
Justin Lee Shock
An unwelcome visitor was arrested after paying a visit to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Justin Lee Aldrich Shock, 33, initially called to report a theft at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer who arrived on the scene found that Shock had been banned from the hotel on Feb. 1.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked on $1,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Shock had been arrested in February in the alleged theft of merchandise from the Family Dollar store in Fruitland Park.

