Police respond to Dreamliners Arcade after girl fight breaks out over teasing

Police responded to the Dreamliners Arcade in Oxford after a girl fight broke out over teasing.

A woman at about 9 p.m. Saturday fled from the arcade to Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 and reported that 39-year-old Cassidy Marie Rutan of Summerfield had thrown a full can of Pepsi at her head, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers interviewed a security guard who said that Rutan was “screaming” at the other woman. Video surveillance showed Rutan holding a soda can, running and throwing her arm forward before the can hit the other woman’s head.

Rutan told police se was “upset” because the other woman, whom she knew, was “making fun of her,” the report said. Rutan admitted she “got mad” and the “can just flew out of her hand,” the report said.

Rutan was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.