Wildwood approves deal for water services in southern end of The Villages

It might seem that providing potable water, waste water and irrigation services to the rapidly developing Villages of Southern Oaks would be mundane and straight forward.

Instead, providers include a group of Villages shell companies with colorful names and a public entity – Wildwood Utility Dependent District.

Wildwood commissioners Monday approved an amended ordinance extending 30-year contracts to these companies and authorizing the public entity to provide irrigation water in addition to potable water and waste water services.

Companies include Southeast Wildwood Water Conservation Authority, South Sumter Electric Co., South Sumter Gas Company, Middleton Utility Co., Middleton Water Conservation Authority, Gibson Place Utility Co., Gibson Place Water Conservation Authority, Blue Goose Utility Co., Blue Goose Water Conservation Authority, Okeehumkee Utility Co. and Okeehumkee Water Conservation Authority.

All list Villages Development Co. (VDC) attorney Brian Hudson as registered agent and VDC is listed as the manager and only officer. Founded during the past two years, all are located at 3629 Kiessel Drive near Brownwood.

Wildwood City Manager Jason McHugh said these private utility companies formed by the Developer help the city to keep up with growth.

“It’s definitely a win for the city,” he wrote in an email. “The city would not be able to keep up with the pace of development if the city were responsible for providing these services. The Developer has decades of experience in positioning these companies (size, territory, operations, etc.) and has demonstrated the ability to keep up with their demand.”

Established in 2021, Wildwood Utility Dependent District is governed by a five-member board of supervisors serving staggered terms. The first supervisors were appointed by the city, but will be elected as their terms expire.

In October 2021, the district purchased the South Sumter Utility Co., another Villages-related entity that provides water and waste water services to 7,825 homes.

The district is expected to complete a 181-mile system of water mains by next year.