74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...

Mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Another day in America starts
Where will it happen today? Will it be my city, my state? Where will we send thoughts and prayers today?
While our elected officials go through the standard news conference decrying what has happened more families mourn.
The almighty Second Amendment is given as the reason there is no action, but the real reason we allow citizens with some perceived grievance to carry weapons of war, that kill our children, wives, husbands and friends is really greed. The greed the NRA offers them, the greed of political power.
When will the value of the citizens outweigh the value of greed?
So another day starts and we go about our lives, but there is always the thought, “Where will it happen today?”
Please stop this madness. Our Founding Fathers did not write the Second Amendment to function in the world we live in. Please pass the assault weapon ban and laws that will stop us asking where will it happen today.

Kathy Strope
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No warranty for defective windows in two-year-old home

A Village of DeLuna resident describes her frustration that there is no warranty covering the defective window in her home.

Trump was on the right path

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says that President Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American.

Yield verses merge

A Village of Duval resident wants to clarify the idea of yielding vs. merging. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many moviegoers being herded into Old Mill Playhouse

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the future of movie theaters in The Villages.

Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

A Village of Silver Lake resident would like to know why the waterfall is not working. She has her suspicions.

Photos