Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman at Walmart

A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman at Walmart.

Aaron Kyle Campbell, 30, of Lady Lake, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of exposure of sexual organs at Walmart in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman said that at about 9 a.m. she was in the general merchandise section of the store when Campbell walked by with “his erect penis out of the zipper of his pants,” the report said. The woman immediately notified a vendor who was working at Walmart. The female vendor also saw that Campbell was exposing himself. When a deputy made contact with Campbell, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, his pants were still “halfway unzipped.”

Campbell claimed he had visited the restroom and when he left, he did not realize his pants were unzipped.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.