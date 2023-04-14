More than 40 golf cart crashes in first quarter in Sumter County portion of The Villages

The were 43 golf cart crashes in the first quarter of 2023 in the Sumter County portion of The Villages.

Capt. Robert Siemer and Undersheriff Pat Breeden spoke Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 and Community Development District 2 boards of supervisors at Savannah Center.

There were 358 car crashes in the first quarter of the year in The Villages portion of Sumter County.

In addition, there were 22 golf cart citations issued in the same period and 558 vehicle citations.

Siemer said there are 1,000 traffic stops per quarter in The Villages, but not all of them result in tickets.

Those numbers do not reflect crashes and tickets in the Lady Lake, Marion County, Fruitland Park and Wildwood sections of The Villages.