Sumter County Animal Shelter improving adoption rate

Overcrowding continues at the Sumter County Animal Shelter, but the county has implemented several programs to better handle it.

Assistant County Administrator Stephen Kennedy provided details about those programs to commissioners at a workshop meeting Tuesday.

The county has increased its adoptions through greater publicity, used foster homes for temporary placements and made greater use of volunteers.

Last summer, the shelter housed 143 dogs, nearly triple its capacity.

Kennedy said 341 dogs were adopted from the shelter last year, more than three times the 95 dog adoptions two years earlier. Private adoptions totaled 476, up from 244 in 2021.

A few years ago, volunteers were discouraged from helping at the shelter. Now, they clean kennels, do laundry and walk dogs.

“We have a variety of volunteer programs,” Kennedy said. “What we’re looking for is not necessarily numbers but the quality impact.”

Fostering has allowed temporary placement of animals awaiting medical procedures or for other issues. About 35 animals a day were in the foster program during the first two months of this year.

From press releases to event appearances, shelter staff has worked to grow awareness of animals that need adoption.

Kennedy said 10 animals were adopted at the Sumter County Fair and another 20 were adopted at a major event in another county. Posters with a QR code that can be scanned for more information will be displayed at libraries and other locations.

“We’re finding that we’re building public recognition,” he said. “Folks just didn’t know about us.”

Animals in shelter custody are implanted with microchips and Kennedy said he would like to see a similar requirement for animals that are returned to their owners. He said it could allow animal control officers to return stray animals without bringing them to the shelter.

Last year, commissioners voted to end the shelter’s no-kill designation, but Kennedy said the shelter’s live-release rate has been about 90 percent or higher for several years, which is the target level of a no-kill shelter.

The shelter has upgraded its medical procedures under the leadership of veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. More vaccines and medications are administered in-house.

Kennedy said the shelter has established a pathway planning program for each animal at risk for fear, anxiety and stress. More play areas are planned along with expanding volunteer programs to include students.