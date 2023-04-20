57.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...

Quarters Apartments man blames ‘old people’ in arrest for reckless driving

By Staff Report
Jacob Daniel Culbertson
Jacob Daniel Culbertson

A resident of The Quarters Apartments blamed “old people” in his arrest for reckless driving on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Jacob Daniel Culbertson, 42, who lives in the apartment complex in Lady Lake, was driving a white Toyota SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Orange Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 82 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

As a police officer began to pursue Culbertson, he switched lanes 12 times, cutting off other motorists and nearly colliding with one of the vehicles. When he finally pulled over, he complained that other motorists don’t know how to drive due to the long-term construction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. He described them as “old people.”

A check revealed that Culbertson’s license had been suspended on April 11 for failure to pay traffic fines. In 2021, he was convicted of driving while license suspended.

The Maryland native was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Overflow parking being abused in our villa community

A resident of the Rio Grande Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, describes parking abuses where she lives.

Let’s start a dialogue about revamping rules about deed restriction enforcement

A Villager would like to start a group to begin brainstorming a way to revamp the rules about deed restriction enforcement. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Supervisor Dan Ruehl is correct in proposing lights on gates

A Village of Fernandina resident contends that Supervisor Dan Ruehl’s suggestion about lights on gates makes sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Water can pass through stones

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the growing debate over sod vs. stone in patio villas.

Photos