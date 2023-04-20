Quarters Apartments man blames ‘old people’ in arrest for reckless driving

A resident of The Quarters Apartments blamed “old people” in his arrest for reckless driving on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Jacob Daniel Culbertson, 42, who lives in the apartment complex in Lady Lake, was driving a white Toyota SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Orange Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 82 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

As a police officer began to pursue Culbertson, he switched lanes 12 times, cutting off other motorists and nearly colliding with one of the vehicles. When he finally pulled over, he complained that other motorists don’t know how to drive due to the long-term construction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. He described them as “old people.”

A check revealed that Culbertson’s license had been suspended on April 11 for failure to pay traffic fines. In 2021, he was convicted of driving while license suspended.

The Maryland native was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.