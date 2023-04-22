82.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Community Crime Map enables residents to track crime in their neighborhoods

By Staff Report
Undersheriff Pat Breeden
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a Community Crime Map which enables residents to track crime in their neighborhoods.

Community Crime Map (available online at communitycrimemap.com) maps and analyzes crime data and allows citizens to review crimes that occur in their area. Citizens can even sign up to receive alerts about certain crimes that have occurred at specific locations such as their residence, workplace, or a child’s school.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office system to keep crime information updated daily.

Using the community crime map offered by the Sumter County Sheriffs Office, residents can track crime in their neighborhoods.

“Out of privacy concerns, certain crimes will not be displayed for example sex offenses, child abuse, and homicides. Additionally, due to Marsy’s Law, certain crime locations have been offset to protect the identity of the victims of crimes,” said Undersheriff Pat Breeden. “This is just one part of our ongoing effort to keep our citizens informed about what’s going on in our community.”

He added that the sheriff’s office plans to continue sharing information in new and meaningful ways.

“We are doing everything in our power to give you information conveniently at your fingertips. Stay tuned for additional exciting information,” Breeden said.

