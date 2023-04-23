79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 23, 2023
type here...

Villagers collecting underwear and sneakers for children living in Ocala National Forest

By Staff Report

Imagine not having clean underwear or new, sturdy shoes to wear to school. Unfortunately, that’s the situation facing too many children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

In conjunction with its annual Sneakers Drive, Friends of SoZo Kids is launching its Undies Drive, with the goal of collecting 1,000 packs of new underwear for children ages 5 to 18, plus at least 400 sports bras (training bras to teen extra large).

Donations will be collected between 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 29, at two drive-through locations:

  • Everglades Recreation Center Picnic Pavilion
  • Oxford United Methodist Church, 3906 E. County Road 466, next to the Wawa station

“We need all sizes of underwear for boys and girls, especially larger sizes for teens,” said Sharon Stiles, Village of Santo Domingo, who is overseeing this year’s Undies & Sneakers Drive. “Boys prefer boxer briefs. Girls prefer a variety of styles, including boy-cut, bikinis and hipsters,” she added.

The Undies Drive follows on the heels of the Friends of SoZo Kids Sneakers Drive, which was launched in March.

“Thanks to area churches and many individual donors, we have reached about half of our sneakers goal, so we are seeking other churches and groups to help us reach our goal of 1,000 new pairs of sneakers,” said Ed Latimer, Village of Fernandina, president of Friends of SoZo Kids.

A link to a list of needed underwear and sneakers sizes is available at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com. Cash donations also are accepted online. Checks, written to “Friends of SoZo Kids,” may be mailed to Friends of SoZo Kids, 333 Colony Blvd., Suite 164, The Villages 32162.

Donations of underwear, new sneakers, backpacks and school supplies are distributed to more than 1,000 poor children at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash in August and throughout the year. More information is available by emailing [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has an answer for a Wildwood native who complained about the influx of Yankees.

Limit access to assault rifles and address the mental health issues

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident offers an opinion on gun control.

It is time to stop the madness that divides our community

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to stop the madness that divides the community.

Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident fears that apartments, housing and traffic will ruin the lifestyle so many Villagers thought they were buying into.

Arizona might have been a better choice

A Villa Valdosta resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pondered a move to Arizona before settling on The Villages.

Photos