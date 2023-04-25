Once again, voting rights in Florida are under attack. If passed by the Senate and House and signed by the governor, Senate Bill 7050 would make it more difficult for individuals to register and vote.

Florida is the model for accurate and fair elections yet we continue to see legislation that tries to fix a system that isn’t broken.

SB 7050 would:

Create more barriers to conducting voter-registration drives;

Establish steeper fines for volunteer, community-based registration groups;

Add more restrictions on mail-in ballots;

Give the Office of Election Crimes and Security expanded authority to investigate and prosecute alleged election violations; and

Remove the government’s liability for issuing voter registration cards to returning citizens whose voting rights have not been restored.

To preserve democracy, our elected representatives should be working to empower voters and get them to the polls instead of making it harder for citizens to exercise their duty. If you see SB 7050 as an assault on voting, contact your elected officials. For tips on how to use your voice, go to lwvtrifl.org.

Mary Kay Rosinski is co-president of the League of Women Voters Villages/Tri-County.