78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
type here...

Officials reschedule meeting for discussion of homes at Rolling Acres at Lake Ella

By Meta Minton

Officials have rescheduled a meeting for discussion of a plat for the development of homes at Rolling Acres Road at Lake Ella Road.

The Fruitland Park Commission had been scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and one of the items on the agenda was consideration of a plat for the construction of 413 single family homes and 190 town homes on 159 acres located south of Lake Ella Road and east of Rolling Acres Road. The developer is Resibuilt Homes LLC.

This map shows the proposed location of the development at Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road
This map shows the proposed location of the development at Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road.

Fruitland Park City Clerk Esther Coulson sent out a notice Wednesday afternoon indicating Thursday evening’s meeting was canceled. As a result of the cancellation, the plat was to be considered at a special meeting set for 6 p.m. May 4. However, Coulson sent out another notice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the May 4 special meeting would not be held and that business items would be pushed to the 6 p.m. May 11 Fruitland Park Commission meeting.

The city planning and zoning board on April 20 voted that the resolution for the preliminary plat for the development “should not move forward to the city commission until receipt of the fully executed ordinance.”

The following day, Resibuilt turned in the paperwork that includes the stipulations that during the construction review process and prior to the approval of the construction plans, Resibuilt must meet with Lake County to address “to the county’s satisfaction spacing off the two county roads and offsite improvements, as well as other other transportation improvements set forth in the Master Development Agreement.”

This diagram shows the proposed layout of the Rolling Acres at Lake Ella development
This diagram shows the proposed layout of the Rolling Acres at Lake Ella development.

A diagram of the development shows entrances/exits onto both Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road as well as an internal roundabout in the community.

The county owns Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road, which are heavily traveled.

There is already concerned about a new flood of traffic coming into the area from the huge Hammock Oaks development, which has been annexed into Lady Lake.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gates provide a false sense of security

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes that the gates provide a false sense of security, but that’s still worth something. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can go back to Peachtree City

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, invites an official who supports golf cart registration to return to her former home in Peachtree City, Ga.

So-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that so-called climate science is looking more like a hoax every day.

The gates in The Villages are important for safety

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why the gates are important.

We were told Mr. Morse wasn’t going past State Road 44

A Sumter County resident, who is unhappy with all of the traffic, recalls that Gary Morse once promised that The Villages wouldn’t extend beyond State Road 44.

Photos