Officials reschedule meeting for discussion of homes at Rolling Acres at Lake Ella

Officials have rescheduled a meeting for discussion of a plat for the development of homes at Rolling Acres Road at Lake Ella Road.

The Fruitland Park Commission had been scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and one of the items on the agenda was consideration of a plat for the construction of 413 single family homes and 190 town homes on 159 acres located south of Lake Ella Road and east of Rolling Acres Road. The developer is Resibuilt Homes LLC.

Fruitland Park City Clerk Esther Coulson sent out a notice Wednesday afternoon indicating Thursday evening’s meeting was canceled. As a result of the cancellation, the plat was to be considered at a special meeting set for 6 p.m. May 4. However, Coulson sent out another notice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the May 4 special meeting would not be held and that business items would be pushed to the 6 p.m. May 11 Fruitland Park Commission meeting.

The city planning and zoning board on April 20 voted that the resolution for the preliminary plat for the development “should not move forward to the city commission until receipt of the fully executed ordinance.”

The following day, Resibuilt turned in the paperwork that includes the stipulations that during the construction review process and prior to the approval of the construction plans, Resibuilt must meet with Lake County to address “to the county’s satisfaction spacing off the two county roads and offsite improvements, as well as other other transportation improvements set forth in the Master Development Agreement.”

A diagram of the development shows entrances/exits onto both Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road as well as an internal roundabout in the community.

The county owns Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road, which are heavily traveled.

There is already concerned about a new flood of traffic coming into the area from the huge Hammock Oaks development, which has been annexed into Lady Lake.