Friday, April 28, 2023
Former Beef O’ Brady’s employees allegedly cashed $19,000 in stolen checks

By Staff Report
Calvin Jermaine Collier
Two former Beef O’ Brady’s employees allegedly cashed $19,000 in stolen checks from the restaurant in The Villages.

Calvin Jermaine Collier, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of forgery and theft.

Collier and another man had been working at the Beef O’Brady’s restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza where they stole multiple checks. An investigation was launched by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Leesburg police became aware that several of the Beef O’Brady’s checks had been cashed at the Sunoco service station on Main Street and at 7 Star Discount Beverage. Collier and his co-defendant, who is not being identified as he is not yet in custody, wrote “vacation” or “loan” in the memo line of the checks, which they made out to themselves. Over the course of a year, the men cashed $19,000 in stolen checks, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department.

Collier has a total of six previous felony convictions and five misdemeanor convictions. His convictions have been on charges of possession of counterfeit bills, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, resisting arrest and possession of weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $19,000 bond.

