Saturday, April 29, 2023
Kroger Delivery Brings Service and Value to The Villages

By Sponsored Story

Do you want more time to spend doing your favorite things at The Villages? By having Kroger Delivery bring groceries to your door, you have more time to golf, garden, socialize, read, work out, or a million other things that are more fun and enjoyable than grocery shopping.

Kroger Delivery offers the ease and convenience of shopping online at Kroger.com or via the Kroger app, combined with professional associates who deliver fresh, affordable food and an outstanding customer experience. Refrigerated trucks ensure your produce is super fresh and frozen food, especially ice cream, stays frozen, no matter how hot it is! In addition, you can order adult beverages, personal care products, laundry detergent, pet food, and more, at an affordable price delivered to your door.

Try the service risk-free with a digital coupon that gives you $15 off your first three orders. The delivery fee starts at only $6.95. Our drivers don’t accept tips, your satisfaction is all they need.

The savings continue with

  • Boost, a membership program for $59, that provides fee-free deliveries for a year (for every order more than $35). Your first 30 days on the program are free!
  • Our Fuel Point program, where every purchase earns points toward savings of up to $1 per gallon at select Shell gas stations

At Kroger, we are committed to supporting our communities. We give to food banks throughout Florida to help those in need through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program. Since opening in 2021, we have donated nearly three million pounds of food to help Floridians experiencing food insecurity. In addition, we proudly give back to other nonprofit organizations that are making a difference in our communities.

To start maximizing your time by placing an order, simply:

  • create an account
  • build your cart
  • clip digital coupons for savings
  • select the one-hour timeframe for delivery that works for you
  • add a debit or credit card for payment (we accept SNAP EBT), and groceries will arrive at your door.

To learn more about Kroger Delivery, please visit Kroger.com.  You’ll be glad you did!

