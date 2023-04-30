Crash shuts down portion of busy intersection in The Villages

A serious early morning crash has forced the closure of a portion of a busy intersection in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has warned that the eastbound lanes on East State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard will be shut down for an unknown amount of time due to the traffic crash.

Community Watch has been turning northbound vehicles on Morse Boulevard around at the traffic circle at Warm Springs Avenue and Morse Boulevard. Westbound lanes of State Road 44 remained open.

Details about the crash have not been released. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.