Speeding driver blamed for crash that split woman’s SUV in two

By Staff Report

A man was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crashed into a woman’s sport utility vehicle with such velocity that the impact split off the front half of her SUV.

The 32-year-old Wildwood woman had been southbound at 4:15 a.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard when her SUV was struck by a sedan driven by a 35-year-old Leesburg man who ran a red light as he was eastbound on State Road 44, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He had been traveling at a “high speed,” the report noted.

Speed is being blamed in a crash Sunday morning at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard
Speed is being blamed in a crash Sunday morning at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
A piece of one of the vehicles was on roadway at the intersection of State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard
Part of the SUV was in the roadway after the crash.

The impact was so powerful that it broke her SUV in two.

She was critically injured.

The Leesburg man suffered serious injuries. A 22-year-old Leesburg woman and a 30-year-old Leesburg man traveling with him, also suffered serious injuries. None of them had been wearing seatbelts, the report noted.

The investigation into the accident shut down traffic at a portion of the intersection for several hours. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch assisted with traffic control.

