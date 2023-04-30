Speeding driver blamed for crash that split woman’s SUV in two

A man was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crashed into a woman’s sport utility vehicle with such velocity that the impact split off the front half of her SUV.

The 32-year-old Wildwood woman had been southbound at 4:15 a.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard when her SUV was struck by a sedan driven by a 35-year-old Leesburg man who ran a red light as he was eastbound on State Road 44, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He had been traveling at a “high speed,” the report noted.

The impact was so powerful that it broke her SUV in two.

She was critically injured.

The Leesburg man suffered serious injuries. A 22-year-old Leesburg woman and a 30-year-old Leesburg man traveling with him, also suffered serious injuries. None of them had been wearing seatbelts, the report noted.

The investigation into the accident shut down traffic at a portion of the intersection for several hours. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch assisted with traffic control.