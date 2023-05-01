79.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

Homeless man arrested after pitching tent on property in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Wayne Brockmeyer Jr.
Wayne Brockmeyer Jr.

A homeless man was arrested after pitching a tent on property in Lady Lake.

Wayne Brockmeyer Jr., 35, was arrested after he was spotted Friday morning in a tent on property in the 900 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Three days earlier, Brockmeyer had been on the property and was ordered by police to stay away.

He was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Brockmeyer had previously been arrested in 2021 in the theft of a catalytic converter.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Freedom of speech denied at CDD 7 town hall meeting

A Village of Bonita resident who attended CDD 7’s town hall meeting, claims he was denied freedom of speech. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages.

Photos