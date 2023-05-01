Homeless man arrested after pitching tent on property in Lady Lake

A homeless man was arrested after pitching a tent on property in Lady Lake.

Wayne Brockmeyer Jr., 35, was arrested after he was spotted Friday morning in a tent on property in the 900 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Three days earlier, Brockmeyer had been on the property and was ordered by police to stay away.

He was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Brockmeyer had previously been arrested in 2021 in the theft of a catalytic converter.