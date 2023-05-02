Gerald Knight Seaman of The Villages, Fl, passed away on Saturday April 22, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born on December 22, 1941 in Bridgton, Me and spent his childhood in Lynn, Ma. Jerry later moved to Georgetown, Ma, where he was a football and baseball star graduating from Perley High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart in 1962 and raised his family in Londonderry, NH, before enjoying the retirement he always wanted in The Villages, Fl.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Boyland Seaman, and their four children, Susan J Smith and husband Mark of Spring Hill, Fl; Charles K Seaman and his wife Cynthia of Lee, NH; Thomas G Seaman and his wife Karen of Epping, NH; and Lawrence B Seaman and his wife Erin of Londonderry NH. He was “Papa” to his beloved grandchildren, James, Ryan, Alyssa, Jason, Matthew, Jameson B, Thomas, Michael, Kelly, Lucas, Ava, and Jameson S. He also is survived by nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Bailey, and his brother Bill Seaman.

Jerry spent 32 years of his working life as a proud member of I.B.E.W. local 104, both as a Welder and as a Superintendent. He spent countless hours coaching youth sports and was one of many who helped build the youth baseball and softball fields in Londonderry. Jerry was a loyal Patriots fan enjoying several years as a season ticket holder. He shared many wonderful memories with is family in Foxboro. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and was an avid coin collector. His favorite activity though, was watching and cheering on his Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren.

Whether you called him Jerry, Dad, Papa, Grandpop or Uncle, he taught us all to enjoy life and that above all else, family is everything.