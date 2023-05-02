Lady Lake police chief stepping down

The Lady Lake police chief is stepping down from the top job but will be staying on as a lieutenant.

Robert Tempesta became the police chief in 2019 and stepped up to the job at a tumultuous time after the abrupt department of Chief Chris McKinstry, who wound up suing the town claiming age discrimination.

“I have enjoyed serving as chief and am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together,” Tempesta said in a letter announcing his decision.

You can read his entire letter at this link: Town of Lady Lake_20230427_165453

Steven W. Hunt, a resident of Eustis and native of Maine, has been named interim police chief. Hunt has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor.

He began his law enforcement career at 18 in his hometown of Veazie, Maine. He later joined the City of Bangor Maine Police Department, where he spent a majority of his career, retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant who supervised 12 patrol officers and two sergeants. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) for 10 years.

Most recently, he served as a detective for Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance.

He is an FBI National Academy, Maine Criminal Justice Academy and IACP Leadership in Police Organizations graduate and holds several certifications and professional affiliations.