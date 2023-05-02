83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake police chief stepping down

By Staff Report
Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta took part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2019 in The Villages.

The Lady Lake police chief is stepping down from the top job but will be staying on as a lieutenant.

Robert Tempesta became the police chief in 2019 and stepped up to the job at a tumultuous time after the abrupt department of Chief Chris McKinstry, who wound up suing the town claiming age discrimination.

“I have enjoyed serving as chief and am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together,” Tempesta said in a letter announcing his decision.

You can read his entire letter at this link: Town of Lady Lake_20230427_165453

Steve Hunt
Steven Hunt

Steven W. Hunt, a resident of Eustis and native of Maine, has been named interim police chief. Hunt has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor.

He began his law enforcement career at 18 in his hometown of Veazie, Maine. He later joined the City of Bangor Maine Police Department, where he spent a majority of his career, retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant who supervised 12 patrol officers and two sergeants. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) for 10 years.

Most recently, he served as a detective for Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance.

He is an FBI National Academy, Maine Criminal Justice Academy and IACP Leadership in Police Organizations graduate and holds several certifications and professional affiliations.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We should have expected explosive growth in The Villages

A Village of Valle Verde resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shakes her head in astonishment that residents are “surprised” at the explosive growth of The Villages.

The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town. He suggests some changes in a Letter to the Editor.

The price of golf continues to climb in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident offers a history of the climbing price of golf in The Villages.

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents of The Villages south of State Road 44 are being shortchanged when it comes to golf.

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

Photos