Wednesday, May 3, 2023
By Staff Report
Carolyn Lucille Spaid passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on April 28, 2023, at the age of 89.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, David Spaid. She is lovingly remembered by daughter Jennifer (Steve) Otto, and son Matthew Spaid (Sara); grandchildren Alexis and Nicholas Otto of Maineville, Ohio, and Alexander and William Spaid of Murrieta, California.

She was a compassionate wife, mother, and grandmother – a truly exceptional person. Carolyn spent a lifetime of service to others as a Registered Nurse, and was a kind soul to everyone she knew. She will be dearly missed.

 

