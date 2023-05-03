Lauris Mary Pearce (nee Hull) passed away on April 20, 2023 at the age of 88 at The Villages, Florida surrounded by her family. She changed planes with dignity and courage as a multiple cancer survivor.

Lauris is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Chapman Pearce. Her children, Jacqueline Pearce Cestero. (Albert) David Pearce (Paola) and Erin Pearce. Grandchildren, Shea Bailey (Matt)Jonathan Kenner, Sarah Mitchell (Adam) Dylan Pearce (William) Ian Kenner (Morgan) and Michael Kenner. She leaves behind her 10 precious great grandchildren. Also her beloved dog Clancy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion (Cleary) Hull, her sister, Elizabeth and Vincent Houck, brother, Raymond Hull. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine and George Lee and brother, Dennis and Maryjo Hull and a large extended loving family.

She attended grammar school in Butler, New Jersey and Holy Rosary Academy in Union City. She met the love of her life, Chappie on Arnold Avenue at The Sweet Shoppe at the corner of Bay and Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach. They married in June 1955 and resided in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina while Chap was in the United States Navy. When Chappie’s enlistment ended they moved back home to Point Pleasant and resided with Chappie’s Mom and Dad until they purchased their first home in the Midstreams neighborhood of Brick, New Jersey, where they raised their family. In 1968 an opportunity presented itself when a home became available right next door to Chappie’s parents. Lauris loved living in Point Pleasant and enjoyed her gardens and being surrounded by her family.

Lauris became an LPN in 1977. She worked for Dr. Stolte, Point Pleasant Hospital in the Medical Records Dept., and as Office Manager for Dr. Vincent Ferrara.

They retired to Pikeville, Tennessee, which were some of their happiest years together. Their next move was to The Villages in 2001, where Mom enjoyed the Red Hats, quilting club, pool aerobics, golfing with Dad, socializing and truly enjoying the life of leisure. They made wonderful lifelong friends in all the places they’ve lived. Her humor and love of debate will be sorely missed!

Services will be held in New Jersey in the near future.