Local Bill Bryan dealerships sold to automotive group in Tampa

The Bill Bryan automobile dealerships in Leesburg and in Fruitland Park have been sold to one of the largest dealership groups in the country.

The Bill Bryan dealerships have been purchased by Morgan Automotive Group of Tampa, according to a story first published in Automotive News.

The former Bill Bryan Kia and Bill Bryan Subaru, renamed Kia of Leesburg and Villages Subaru, are in Leesburg. Bill Bryan Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, which also sold Ram trucks, in Fruitland Park, is now named Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Leesburg, according to Automotive News.

The dealerships are a prominent fixture on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The sale took place on April 27.

Morgan Automotive Group in March also purchased a dealership in Miami, continuing its rapid pace of acquisitions.