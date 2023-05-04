New Yorker arrested on theft charge at Buffalo Ridge Walmart

A New Yorker was arrested on a theft charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Destiny Christine Roberts, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was arrested Tuesday morning at the store after scanning a cartload of merchandise repeatedly using the same 98-cent pricetag, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She paid a total of $20.58 for the merchandise which had an actual value of $165.76.

Roberts left the store without paying the price which was owed.

She was taken into custody on a charge of retail theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.