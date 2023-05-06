78.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Covered pickleball facility to be built near The Villages

By Staff Report

A new covered pickleball facility is to be built near The Villages.

The pickleball courts would be built on County Road 44A across from the Village of Lake Deaton. The developer of the project, MGE Holdings LLC, touts the courts as being located in “the heart of The Villages,” though it would not be operated on land owned by The Villages and would likely not be golf cart accessible. “MGE” is Manuel G. Encarnacion of Windermere.

The dotted lines show the proposed location of the covered pickleball facility
The dotted lines show the proposed location of the covered pickleball facility.

The complex is being dubbed “Pen-A-ckle Pickleball.” The courts would be covered using a design technique known as Fabritecture. The fabric cover would offer protection from the sun, rain and other elements.

The facility would feed off the insatiable appetite for pickleball in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An indoor pickeball facility is planned for property on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The pickleball pavilion is apparently set to begin play in summer 2024.

The Wildwood Commission, in a meeting set for 9 a.m. Monday, May 8, is being asked to annex the property into the city.

