Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

By Staff Report

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages.

The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The complex will feature 16 courts inside a 40,773-square-foot building.

The property where the pickleball facility will be built is not located within The Villages and most likely will not be golf cart accessible. However, the property is completely encircled by The Villages.

The Pickleball Club is acquiring sites and plans to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs throughout Florida, to the tune of about $180 million. One of the pickleball facilities will be located at Lakewood Ranch near Sarasota. Lakewood Ranch has rivaled The Villages in home sales. The Pickleball Club has indicated it will invest $1 million in technology at each location, including real-time video clinics and platforms for reservations, rankings and pairings.   

The Lakewood Ranch pickleball facility is expected to begin operation in December.

“With major sports stars like LeBron James, Tom Brady and others getting in on the pickleball craze that is sweeping the nation, we know the time is now to be the market leader during this all-important land-grab phase of the industry to secure indoor space,” said Matt Gordon, co-founder and CFO of The Pickleball Club.

Letters to the Editor

