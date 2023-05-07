Thief ordered to pay $19,911 in restitution in theft of golf cart from restaurant

A thief with a long criminal history has been ordered to pay $19,911 in restitution in the theft of golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages.

Robert Joseph Gibson, 44, of Weirsdale, this past week in Lake County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of grand theft. He was placed on probation for 48 months and was ordered to make restitution in the case.

Gibson had been arrested June 13, 2022 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8, 2022 at the Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.

While he was free on bond, Gibson was arrested over the Labor Day holiday.

In 2019, Gibson was arrested after running out of Kohl’s in Lady Lake wearing a pair of stolen Nike shoes.