Florida leads nation in income migration

By Staff Report

New income migration figures have been released, showing that Florida maintains its number one spot in leading the nation in net income migration, gaining $39.2 billion over the year.

This breaks down to $4.48 million per hour in new net income to Florida.

This new figure is an increase of 65.1 percent from the previous year.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce, which released the figures, hailed it as “a promising trend as we work to achieve the Florida 2030 Blueprint mission of making Florida a top 10 global economy by 2030 and ensuring our brand and reputation as the best place to live, work, raise a family, visit, learn, play, relocate, and compete remains top in the nation.”

The influx of income is primarily concentrated in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Collier counties, according to the chamber of commerce’s study.

Texas is in a distant second place, coming in at $10.9 billion.

