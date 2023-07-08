Villager arrested on DUI charge in golf cart crash that injured passenger

A Villager has been arrested on a drunk driving charge in connection with a golf cart crash that sent his injured passenger to an area hospital.

Marc James D’eon, 63, of the Village of Richmond, had been driving a white Yamaha golf cart at about 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July when he crashed into the hedges at Pinellas Place at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

D’eon’s clothes were “very disheveled and bloody.” He was sweating and had “urine or fecal matter on the backside of his shorts,” the report said.

A passenger in the golf cart was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

D’eon, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2022, struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .155 and .153 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.