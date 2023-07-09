92.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 9, 2023
type here...

Moyer Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed

By Staff Report

The Moyer Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 28.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Moyer Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Neighbors wouldn’t lift a finger after my grandparents died

A grandson finds it shameful that neighbors couldn’t be a bit more supportive after the death of his grandparents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident suggests that The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area.

Trolls are cowards

A Village of Hacienda resident has a harsh assessment of the “cowardly” trolls in The Villages.

Photos