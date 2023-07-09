The Moyer Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 28.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Moyer Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.
The Moyer Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 28.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Moyer Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.