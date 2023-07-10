Villager claims ‘insane’ wife bloodied his face during altercation

A Villager has claimed his “insane” wife bloodied his face during an altercation at their home.

Jennifer Jeanne Peccerillo, 58, was arrested at about noon Saturday on a felony charge of battery at her residence in the Longleaf Villas in the Village of Fenney.

When officers arrived at the couple’s home, they found that Peccerillo’s 72-year-old husband had “fresh blood on the bridge of his nose” and blood also stained his shirt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The husband said his wife had “kicked him, punched him and hit him with a wooden table.” An officer noted two legs had been broken off the table. The husband said that if he hadn’t called police, his wife “would still be hitting him,” the report said.

Peccerillo claimed her husband had been drinking and was verbally abusive, calling her a “douche bag.” She admitted she was “mad” and “backhanded him in the face.” The native of New York also said she climbed on top of her husband of 25 years and “landed a couple of closed-fist strikes.”

The officer who wrote the arrest report noted that Peccerillo had a large ring on her right hand and the nature of her husband’s injury seemed to indicate the ring had been used to inflict his injuries.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.