My staff helped Social Security recipient collect $67,000 back payment

A constituent reached out to my office to receive help in obtaining a back payment from the Social Security Administration that he’d been owned for more than a year.

My staff worked with the Social Security Administration and they released the full amount of his back payment, which was roughly $67,000.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office.

The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape.

We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.