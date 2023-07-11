82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
type here...

My staff helped Social Security recipient collect $67,000 back payment

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

A constituent reached out to my office to receive help in obtaining a back payment from the Social Security Administration that he’d been owned for more than a year.

My staff worked with the Social Security Administration and they released the full amount of his back payment, which was roughly $67,000.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office.

The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape.

We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Transgendered individuals impact the entire family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin mother explains that a whole family feels the impact when one of its members is a transgendered individual.

A little clarification of The Villages is the ‘laughingstock’ letter

A Village of Polo Ridge resident offers some clarification for the “The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area,” Letter to the Editor.

Road construction is taking forever

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocklawaha resident points out that the pre-World War II Germans made better time building the Autobahn than the Florida Department of Transportation is making with the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project.

The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts.

Forget the fines and let’s save some water!

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to forget the fines and conserve some water.

Photos