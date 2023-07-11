82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Teens living in Village of Fenney arrested after botched attempt to steal groceries

By Staff Report
I’Zeon Ji’Quan Ray Aaron
Shavonda Violet Bender

Two teens living in the Village of Fenney were arrested after a botched attempt to steal groceries.

Shavonda Violet Bender, 18, and I’Zeon Ji’Quan Ray Arron, 19, who both list an address at 1792 Shamp St. in the Chase Villas in the Village of Fenney, went through the self-checkout lane Saturday afternoon and failed to pay for $120.73 worth of food items at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They were apprehended when they attempted to leave the store.

They were both arrested on charges of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond each.

The villa that Bender and Arron listed as their address appears to be owned by Bender’s mother.

Letters to the Editor

